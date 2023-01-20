Orega to create 27,000 sq ft of flex space in Marlow -providing over 500 workspaces for local businesses

Orega, the flexible workspace provider, has completed a 10-year Management Agreement to create high spec flexible workspace at Marlow International, Parkway, Marlow, Berks, SL7. The new space will open in Spring 2023.

The 27,000 sq. ft. flexible workspace has will be newly refurbished and will provide over 500 workstations, designed to appeal to teams of all sizes – from 5 people to 100 plus – on the (2nd floor) of the 230,000 sq ft building. In addition, there will be substantial collaboration, meeting and event spaces.

Marlow International is a Grade A corporate HQ building set in 12 acres of secured landscaped grounds located one mile east of Marlow town centre. It is extremely well connected, being just 200 yards from the main access road from the A404, which connects the M4 (J8/9) 8 miles south with the M40 (J4) 3 miles north.

Marlow is situated just 33 miles west of Central London, 20 miles northwest of Heathrow Airport and 14 miles east of Reading.

The workspace is designed to be a modern, flexible base offering new:

Design-led space

A wide choice of different working zones

Outdoor space

Meeting room suites

More space person than the industry norm

On-site shower and changing facilities

Unlimited barista-quality coffee

Secure bike storage facilities

The building offers ample car parking and an on-site café and restaurant.

Marlow is the fourth flexible workspace that Orega has launched in the Thames Valley. The flex space provider also offers flex space from offices in Uxbridge, Slough and Stockley Park. Altogether it operates from 22 locations across the UK and is the UK’s leading provider of flexible workspace under Management Agreements (as opposed to leases).

Ben Hutchen, Real Estate Director at Orega, commented: “The demand for flexible office space has spread out of the capital into the Thames Valley and beyond. Operating flex space in Marlow will enhance our spread of offices across the region and will increase our presence in this prosperous and growing local economy.”

“We believe our space will be particularly attractive to corporates who want the flexibility of not being tied into long leases as they negotiate these uncertain economic times.”

He added, “As a business we are finding that the market has turned. We are now increasingly approached by landlords who want to engage with us to create an income from their under-utilized space and to mitigate voids, whilst retaining control of their asset and brand. “

“This is what our bespoke partnership model is all about.”

Hollis Hockley and Cushman & Wakefield advised the landlords.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals