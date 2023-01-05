Graven Hill development hands over keys to Palmer House first residents as latest apartments complete

Graven Hill is welcoming dozens more residents to the award-winning village development following the successful completion of the 26-apartment Palmer House.

Situated near the entrance of the Graven Hill site, the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments have been built to an exacting standard and offer spectacular views over the Oxfordshire countryside, just outside Bicester.

Graven Hill’s popularity continues to grow with more than 400 households already living on the growing development that will accommodate 1,900 homes once completed. Its reputation as THE place to live in Oxfordshire has been enhanced by regular appearances on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, as well as being recently named as one of the “Top Ten Places to Live” in the UK by The Sunday Times. All Palmer House studios and apartments enjoy a high specification finish with extensive interior fittings, along with allocated car parking.

Palmer House has proven to be extremely popular with many of the 26 apartments snapped up within weeks of coming on to the market. And some purchasers were among the last to take advantage of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, according to Graven Hill’s marketing agents IMS Property Group.

Michelle Niziol, CEO of IMS said: “It has been such a pleasure to be involved in the marketing and selling of Palmer House. The site has been so incredibly popular that we built a waiting list of people who sadly missed out on this development, but are ready for new homes to become available at Graven Hill.

“The apartments are absolutely stunning and each purchaser has been overjoyed at the quality of the build, I am excited to continue working with Graven Hill and assist them on future sales.”

Eve Penney and Will Mceachran were among the first Palmer House residents to pick up their keys after completing on their two-bed apartment. Eve said: “I saw Graven Hill on Grand Designs some time ago and, living locally, we could see the development taking shape. We liked that our apartment has two bathrooms and a shower and its location is great, being so near to town and the train station.”

Graven Hill village is a unique development, designed to disrupt the UK property market and offer a wide range of housing options including self-build and custom build – tailored to individual needs – right through to apartments and affordable homes. All offer chic, hassle-free, modern-living options located just 15 minutes from Oxford via train and within walking distance from Bicester Outlet Village and train station.

Gemma Davis, Graven Hill’s Customer Experience Director, attributes the village’s overall popularity to the large variety of high-quality build and design options available across the village, appealing to a wide range of buyers. Great transport links to Oxford and into London are also being cited as a key USP.

She said: “Those coming to the site are seeking a different way of life, it’s more than just about buying a traditional new build. Palmer House has been phenomenally successful and the amount of interest we have seen has been far beyond our expectations.

She added: “It shows how Graven Hill has far-reaching appeal, from first time buyers, right through to families or those looking to downsize. The sense of community is also really growing across the village which is lovely to see.”

Other community amenities are also taking shape with the new Graven Hill primary school now under construction and ready for autumn 2023. Construction of commercial units are also well underway, with a dental practice currently being fitted out. A health and wellbeing hub and community centre are set to provide further facilities for residents.

