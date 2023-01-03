Plans approved for regeneration project in Ham

Plans have been approved for housing-led regeneration project in Ham, South-West London by leading housebuilder The Hill Group and London housing provider Richmond Housing Partnership (RHP). Richmond Council’s planning committee approved the proposals for Ham Close, which include 452 new homes, alongside new community facilities and a range of public green spaces. The final approval is expected in the new year once it has been assessed by the GLA.

The redevelopment of Ham Close is a landmark project for the area and will replace several outdated blocks of flats built in the 1960s with a range of high-quality new homes. All current tenants of the existing affordable homes will be moving directly into their new home, except for a small number of tenants who’ve been provided alternative housing whilst the development happens before having the opportunity to return to their new homes.

There will also be a range of additional affordable and private sale homes, all carefully designed to high standards of energy efficiency. Approximately 49% of the homes will be affordable, for rent, London Living Rent and Shared Ownership, and 10% will be wheelchair accessible. The new neighbourhood will also include a community centre, a new building for community workshop Richmond MakerLabs, and a park with play spaces.

“We are delighted to receive planning consent for the landmark regeneration project at Ham Close and we are looking forward to gaining final approval from the GLA in due course. We will be working with our partner RHP to finalise matters and move forward immediately to the construction stage. The vision for Ham Close is to create a vibrant and inclusive community for existing and future residents that incorporates sustainable, high-quality homes together with a range of new community facilities and impressive green spaces. We are looking forward to making that vision a reality,” said Andy Hill, Group Chief Executive at The Hill Group.

This outcome is the result of several years’ work between Richmond Council and RHP, the largest provider of affordable housing in the borough, to secure the regeneration of the estate. Working closely with the local community, the focus has been on creating a sustainable new development that meets current and future local housing needs.

The raft of benefits generated by the regeneration of Ham Close also includes a £2m social impact fund, opportunities for apprenticeships and construction jobs for local residents, and a 23% net biodiversity gain for the site.

The designs for Ham Close were developed by architect practice BPTW. They worked closely with local architecture practice WR-AP, which designed the community centre, Makers Lab, and landscape consultant LUC.

