Housebuilder unveils vision to tackle climate emergency while creating sustainable communities

A sustainable housebuilder has set out its vision for the future – and how it will help tackle climate change and promote biodiversity in the communities it builds.

Cora, based in Northamptonshire, has released its new Sustainability Report, setting out clear targets on cutting emissions and construction waste, nature stewardship, social responsibility and reducing its carbon footprint.

Luke Simmons, Managing Director of Cora, said: “This is a very exciting time at the company.

“Last year the company underwent a complete rebrand and we developed our new Sustainable Building Framework, our new vision for the future.

“This new Sustainability Report shows some of the progress we have already made and sets out what we want to achieve in the years ahead.

“We want to be at the forefront of tackling the climate emergency and building sustainable, environmentally-conscious communities and hope other companies in our sector do the same.”

The company has current sites in Buckinghamshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire.

The report reveals that last year more than 96% of Cora’s construction waste was diverted from landfill – a total of almost 375 tonnes – while in the office, 3.48 tonnes of paper was recycled.

Of the 106 new homes that it delivered in the last financial year, 78% were EPC rated A or B – approximately 40% more energy efficient than existing housing stock in England.

The company has also joined the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, pledging to halve its greenhouse emissions by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050, and is committed to voluntarily reporting its annual carbon emissions.

Over the next two years, Cora aims to increase its affordable housing provision to more than 50%, reflecting the business’ growing social ambitions.

Cora is also pushing ahead with research into modern methods for off-site construction with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint and harmful emissions even further.

Mr Simmons added: “Sustainability and climate responsibility is at the heart of everything we do at Cora, and I am very proud of the progress we have already made.

“We are committed to achieving our goals – to help combat the climate emergency and provide families with energy efficient, climate-resistant homes in sustainable, biodiverse communities.”

Cora has recently been shortlisted in the SME of the Year category at the prestigious Edie Awards, the UK’s largest awards celebrating sustainability and climate leadership.

For more information on Cora and its Sustainability Report, visit https://cora.uk/about-us/sustainability/impactreport2022/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals