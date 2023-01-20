British Land announces Spring residential launch for Canada Water with first look imagery of the Founding

The Founding at Canada Water, a collection of homes set amongst 160 acres of woodlands and parks, bordered by docks and waterways, will launch in spring 2023. The apartments at The Founding – featuring carefully curated, bespoke interiors designed by Conran and Partners – form part of British Land’s once in a generation development project in Zone 2 of south-east London, which is set to deliver a total of 3,000 new net zero homes by 2030, and a vibrant destination for all to live, work, play and relax.

A range of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be available within The Founding, with panoramic views across London from floor to ceiling windows and private balconies.

The upcoming launch of The Founding presents the first chance to purchase a new apartment at Canada Water and an opportunity to be part of the area’s incredible growth story. Alongside the new homes, British Land’s plans include upwards of two million sq ft of office space for an estimated 20,000 workers, and one million sq ft of leisure, cultural and educational facilities.

Recent research carried out by British Land sought to understand Londoners’ priorities when it comes to where they choose to live, with three-quarters (74%) ranking proximity to amenities, such as local shops and businesses, as their top priority while 70% of Londoners want to have green space and parks close to home. Canada Water more than delivers on both fronts.

Emma Cariaga, Head of Residential and Co-Head of Canada Water at British Land, comments: “The launch of The Founding in spring marks the start of the next exciting chapter in Canada Water’s rejuvenation. The apartments are in a prime location within the wider scheme, minutes from Canada Water station, overlooking Canada Dock and positioned at the start of Canada Water’s new high street. These three elements represent the key appeal of Canada Water, an area that is surrounded by green space and water, yet moments from central London.”

Alex Carr, director within JLL’s residential development team comments: “As demand has shifted towards the ’15-minute city’ concept – where green spaces, employment hubs, retail, restaurants and education are all situated within close proximity – the vision of the Canada Water masterplan, alongside the launch of the first residential phase in 2023, is highly anticipated. People are becoming increasingly convenience-led and therefore drawn to the idea of living in an evolving neighbourhood that is well-connected with easy access to transport, not to mention in a development that is well equipped with residents’ amenities. As a result, we expect high interest levels in The Founding, which meets a lot of these requirements.

“New builds have continued to prove popular in 2022, with annual reservations up by 10% on the same period in 2021. As Canada Water continues to mature, we expect applicants (for homes to buy and rent) in the SE16 area to rise.”

The marketing suite is open by appointment only from February. For further information and to register interest visit: www.thefounding.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals