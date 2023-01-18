LEIAB Windows join Secured by Design

Swedish window manufacturer, LEIAB Windows, has joined Secured by Design, the official police security initiative.

LEIAB, situated in Mariannelund, Sweden, is a bespoke manufacturer of high-performance windows and doorsets in composite timber/aluminium materials, manufacturing more than 50,000 products each year destined to a wide variety of residential projects throughout Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

LEIAB offers a choice of four window models, with a variety of frame and sash combinations to create 16 different exteriors and three interiors. All products are tailored to customer specifications, ensuring the right style and fit for each property.

The most exposed parts of the window, the frame and outer sash, are composed of strong powder-coated aluminium fitted with weep holes. This prevents the window from rotting and ensures a superior life span. The interiors are engineered from dense timber with a high-quality decorative finish.

LEIAB’s Secured by Design accredited products also include their timber aluminium composite door range, a selection available in double or single leaf, fully glazed, and offering a high level of security to the property.

Johan Pettersson, LEIAB Windows, said: “By joining Secured by Design, LEIAB now have confirmation that their products meet the stringent SBD criteria, thus providing additional comfort to our clients by having this accreditation.”

Alfie Hosker, Secured by Design, said: “I am delighted that LEIAB Windows AB have joined Secured by Design with their timber aluminium clad door and window range, and understand that they may be looking to extend this soon. I look forward to this being a successful relationship with them over the coming years.” You can find out more about LEIAB Windows and their Secured by Design accredited products at: Secured by Design LEIAB Windows

