Leicestershire architects masterplan new homes development in Whetstone, Leicester

Work is now underway at IMA Architects’ designed Jessup Partnerships’ scheme that will deliver 49 new homes.

IMA Architects (IMA), an award-winning architectural firm based on Lutterworth Road in Blaby, Leicester, has partnered with Jessup Partnerships on a new housing scheme that will deliver 49 new homes in Whetstone.

Work is now underway at the site, located on Cambridge Road. When completed, the development will consist of a range of one-bedroom apartments and maisonettes as well as two-and-three-bedroom houses. The project comes as a result of the continued high demand for smaller new homes in this area of Leicester.

Previously a brownfield site in the form of a car park, the scheme will transform the land into a residential hub that’s aesthetically pleasing, attracting new families, and working professionals to the area. Once complete, the new buildings will have feature brickwork panels on the front of each property, elevating the design to create an attractive place to live.

Working closely with Jessup Partnerships, IMA will provider architecture services, act as the principal designer and masterplan the entire site.

Speaking on the new scheme, Jack Mellor, IMA’s Senior Architectural Technician, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside leading affordable homes provider Jessup Partnerships to deliver high-quality affordable homes for small families, first-time buyers and working professionals alike. By combining innovative design with cost-effective solutions, this scheme will facilitate the creation of stylish dwellings that are also practical and affordable.”

Giovanni Corbo, Head of Development and Technical at Jessup Partnerships said: “The Cambridge Road scheme will bring much needed new homes to Whetstone and we are pleased to have now broken ground on site.”

“IMA have a proven track record in delivering housing projects across the East Midlands and we are pleased to have partnered with them. Our combined expertise will ensure Cambridge Road is a great place for Whetstone residents for years to come.”

IMA is an award-winning firm of architects based in Blaby, Leicestershire. The firm, which celebrated its 25 Anniversary earlier this year, has completed more than 200 projects nationally and is actively working on 75 large-scale projects across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

IMA works across all sectors and with a range of FTSE 100 companies – such as Marks & Spencer – as well as global brands including an international discount supermarket retailer. The company is a proud Community Partner of Leicester City Football Club and a sponsorship partner of both Leicester Tigers RFC and Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals