M&E consultancy CPW launches brand new Birmingham office

CPW has solidified its presence in the West Midlands with the recent addition of a new city centre office space at 103 Colmore Row. The leading sustainability and M&E firm has opened the new Birmingham office in the heart of the city, enabling the team to better service both new and existing clients.

Expanding into the business district was a natural next step for CPW with several major city centre projects underway, spanning the education, residential, healthcare, and commercial sectors among others.

CPW worked closely with B-Corp certified, flexible workspace providers x+why to create a space with a focus on sustainability and plug and play technology. The resulting office design is high spec and high tech, with a focus on sustainability and a biophilic natural design, plus flexible working spaces, meeting pods and call booths to suit collaborative work.

New technology in the office will help clients and engineers visualise designs better through 3D BIM (Building Information Modelling) and help guide clients on sustainable build solutions. The team can also enjoy cityscape views from the building’s roof terrace on the 18th floor.

Antonios Agapakis, director at CPW, said: “A city centre office was something our clients have asked for and we’ve listened and acted on it. We wanted to solidify our personal approach by offering more face-to-face discussions and networking opportunities, which we know our staff and clients both value and enjoy.

“The new Birmingham space gives us the opportunity to work with current clients and meet new ones, generate new business and friendships, and expand our current relationships. Post-pandemic, we realised how important these face-to-face relationships really are.”

The Birmingham office will also allow for wider recruitment of talent within the West Midlands region, particularly for staff looking to commute into the city centre for work. With clients, partners and industry leaders on the doorstep, all staff will be able to easily take advantage of networking and sector events in the city, as well as providing an additional office location for flexible working. With both Birmingham Snow Hill and New Street stations close by, staff can make the most of greener travel options and proximity to clients and projects.

John Thrupp, associate at CPW, said: “The new office has already generated lots of excitement from our clients. It was important to us that the new office reflected us as a company, but also practiced what we preach in terms of sustainable solutions and low-energy consumption in buildings. We know that clients want to see how you operate, they want to know that your core design principles come through in your own working space – this helps build trust in your abilities and priorities.

“Birmingham is such an exciting place to be right now – the city centre has changed and improved a lot in recent years, and we’re thrilled to be in such an incredible building like 103 Colmore Row.”

Ed Hobbs, area operations manager for x+why Birmingham, said: “We’re overjoyed that CPW have chosen x+why, 103 Colmore Row, as their home in Birmingham city centre. Their focus on sustainability and driving positive change in building design, is well aligned with our own company goals. We look forward to supporting their continued success in the years to come.”

For further information visit www.cpwp.com or follow @CPWengineering on social media.

