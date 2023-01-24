New Terrain FUZE Stax fabricated range will help to streamline drainage stack installations

Polypipe Building Services has announced the launch of Terrain FUZE Stax. The latest addition to the Terrain FUZE HDPE drainage system, this new range of two-part fabricated stack configurations is designed to make installing the most common low to high-rise applications simpler and quicker.

Because many large-scale drainage stack projects involve repeating very similar configurations of loose components across floors, significant time is spent on the same cutting and welding jobs. Using data gathered by its Advantage service, Polypipe Building Services has produced a range of stacks that reflect the most common of these standard configurations to help reduce installation time needed on site.

Chris Goodwin, Product Manager at Polypipe Building Services explains: “Contractors who work on projects that require a large volume of loose components will recognise that much of the time on these jobs is spent doing the same sizing, cutting, and welding over and over again.

“We have developed Terrain FUZE Stax as the perfect solution to sit between the current options of ordering loose Terrain FUZE components or using our Advantage service for more unique, complex projects.

“These can then be installed on site quicker with minimal adaptation work which means a big reduction in waste generated by offcuts.”

Available from Polypipe Building Services stockists, the range covers three standard applications – kitchens, bathrooms, and utility rooms. Within these are a broad range of options including different top and bottom sections, stack diameters, vents and more to ensure maximum flexibility in meeting on site demands.

This latest addition means there is now a comprehensive range of ways to buy the Terrain FUZE system for different project demands. Loose components can still be bought as usual from distributors, whilst for larger scale but standardised, repetitive projects Terrain FUZE Stax can also be obtained from distributors and integrate with loose Terrain FUZE components if needed. Where project requirements are too complex to be met efficiently through Terrain loose or Terrain FUZE Stax, the Polypipe Advantage service is on hand to offer bespoke design and fabrication.

