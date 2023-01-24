Xylem invites the building industry to partner for a more sustainable future

Global water technology leader Xylem will showcase new technologies and solutions for building services at ISH 2023, a leading trade fair for HVAC and Water taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from 13 to 17 March 2023. The company is seeking long-term partnerships to tackle the world’s most pressing water and energy challenges – particularly within the building sector which is one of the EU’s major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

“The rate at which we decarbonize the building sector will have a crucial impact on whether we achieve our climate goals” said Victor Ferre, Senior Director, Business Development & Vertical Marketing Building Services at Xylem. “Whether you are a facility manager, a heat pump manufacturer or an HVAC installer, Xylem can help reduce the carbon footprint. Our intelligent pumps, monitoring software, reliable heat meter, and accurate water meters are already saving 50,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year – that’s the equivalent to taking 20,000 cars off the streets.”

The race to zero has started and Xylem sees building sustainable partnerships as the foundation for long-term success. The company is looking for like-minded partners that lead the energy transition in the building services sector: consultants, OEMs, contractors, installers and operators.

At ISH 2023, Xylem will showcase its latest product innovations to accelerate its customers’ digital transformation, including: pump management solution hydrovar nexusTM; cloud-based plant monitoring Avensor; new high efficiency OEM circulator range eco2 designed for optimized integration in all kinds of HVAC applications; and DomoJet water meters – compliant with the European Energy Efficiency Directive. Visit Xylem’s booth B81 in hall 9.0 to explore potential new partnerships and to learn about the latest Xylem and Manchester City campaign that will be launched during ISH 2023.

In addition, Xylem will be hosting an initiative through the company’s social responsibility program Watermark. For each participant that pledges to take an impactful water-related action, Xylem will donate to projects supporting UNICEF’s global WASH and education efforts.

