Wolseley appoints Sarah Broughton as group HR director to lead on talent strategy

WOLSELEY Group today announced that Sarah Broughton has been appointed as Group HR Director.

At a time when the plumbing, heating and cooling sectors have become more reliant on trade specialists that can advise on and source best-fit solutions, she will lead the strategy for identifying, developing and retaining talent across all group companies, as well as nurturing a successful and inclusive culture. Wolseley has grown organically and through acquisition in recent years, and now has a team of over 6000 people across the UK and Ireland.

Sarah was most recently HR Director at Waterstones and also Group HR Director at DCS Group. Prior to that she ran her own interim business working as HR Director at Travis Perkins, City Plumbing, Virgin Atlantic and Bensons for Beds. Prior to which she held permanent roles as Group HRD for Mothercare and World Duty Free Group.

Simon Oakland, CEO, Wolseley Group, said: “Wolseley has a proud history of putting the expertise and experience of all of its people front and centre in delivering for customers. As we increase the depth and breadth of our customer offer, our talent strategy is core to how we serve the market and how we make our group the most attractive place to work in the sector for our colleagues. Sarah will be an invaluable member of our leadership team and enable us to ensure we maintain a high bar as an employer of choice.”

Sarah Broughton, Group HR Director, Wolseley, said: “As a trade specialist, Wolseley is a people-driven business, which is something that has become ever-more important as the team worked through the pandemic and is now helping customers in a tough economic period. We will endeavour to deliver on a talent strategy that drives positive outcomes for customers and colleagues alike.”

