Accent Housing hires Office Principles North for new Peterborough home

National housing association, Accent Housing, has appointed Office Principles North to deliver its new collaborative workplace in Peterborough.

The leading interior design consultancy will fit out 7,000 sq ft of office space at WestPoint, an award-winning Grade A building at Peterborough Business Park.

The new office has been designed to function as a ‘community hub’ and will contain a variety of settings to promote inclusivity through different ways of working.

Visitors to the space will be greeted by a welcome lounge which flows through to a large, open plan tech hub area, occupying the centre of the space.

It will be complemented by bookable deskspace, workbays, high tables and hot benching areas for informal meetings, with several flexible meeting and training room spaces, a boardroom and private meeting booths.

Employees will benefit from the creation of a cafe area to support team working and socialising, with a central dining table, island unit and bench seating. There will also be a large emphasis on wellness, with a design that maximises natural daylight and includes features such as a wellbeing room and extensive use of biophilia.

The workplace will be connected through a neutral colour palette and the use of branding to create a sense of identity and belonging.

The seven-week project is expected to be completed in March 2023.

Tina Batham, joint managing director of Office Principles North, said: “Accent Housing does such a brilliant job in providing homes for others but this project is all about creating a central ‘home’ for its people.

“Collaboration is at the heart of every thriving workplace and has become especially important for companies that have adopted hybrid working. Our design will deliver a multipurpose space with high-quality acoustics, which works as well for those handling customer queries, as it does for people calling into the office for a meeting.”

Sarah Ireland, executive director of strategy & growth at Accent, said: “We are delighted to be working with Office Principles North on our new Peterborough office. The office design considers our Accent values and branding at its core, providing an inspirational and flexible working environment for our staff as we embrace modern ways of working.”

