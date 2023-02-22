What to expect at next week’s Workspace Design Show 2023!

With only a few days until The Workspace Design Show returns to London’s Business Design Centre, on 27-28 February 2023, here is a taste of what to expect. The show brings together striking features, a thought-provoking programme of talks featuring a whole host of speakers, from developers to architects and their blue-chip clients, along with accomplished exhibitors showcasing the latest workplace interiors innovations. All of this incredible content aligns perfectly with the show’s theme, Destination Workplace: Places Where People Want To Be.

The four talks programmes that attendees can choose from are the Workspace Design Talks, bringing you insights on workplace strategy and design; FIS Conference, offering the latest from the finishes and interiors sector; The Occupiers Forum: The View from HQ, providing the perspectives from the all important Occupiers; and Sustainability Works, addressing the latest challenges in sustainability and ESG in our workplaces. Over 100 speakers will be debating these issues from companies such as tp bennett, American Express, Heatherwick Studio, Grimshaw, PLP Architecture, Jacobs, Unilever, PwC, Nokia, Legal & General, DWP and CBRE.

Visitors can listen to the leading architects, designers and occupiers talking about the latest trends, challenges and innovations within this year’s ‘Design Talks Lounge’. This has been curated by international furniture specialists, The Furniture Practice, in collaboration with multidisciplinary studio, Acrylicize. The Lounge will host the Workspace Design Talks across the two-day event, where leading voices at, Perkins+Will, Foster & Partners, WeWork and more will debate the current themes shaping today’s work environments. The space will incorporate furniture by several iconic brands including Andreu World, Arper, Fredericia, Moroso and Vitra; while the stage will feature an immersive installation, designed by Acrylicize, celebrating material innovation in furniture and interior design with materials by Foresso, Kvadrat, Kvadrat Really and Autex. Flooring for the space will be provided by Tarkett.

‘Change by Design’ is a lounge space concept for the Workspace Design Show, carefully curated by BDP. It is a discussion piece surrounding the current climate crisis, and questions the impact of workplace design on the natural environment. It represents a problem-solving approach that showcases the use of recycled, reused and biomaterials in design projects helping to shape a low-carbon future.

On arrival, attendees will be met by the spectacular Destination Workplace Rebirth entrance, designed by the worldwide integrated architecture, design, planning, and consulting firm Gensler, along with design partners, AW Spaces, Acrylisize and Kvadrat.

Becky Spenceley, Design Director at Gensler, who is leading the project, showcases her passion for storytelling here explaining, “We are inspired by how we can care for our planet, and how we as designers can affect that through pioneering and sustainable design. It’s about fresh perspectives to enable new ways of working and create unique and tailored destinations.”

The popular first-night Workspace Design Show party, sponsored by FUTURE Designs, also returns on the 27 February. A stunning bar designed by M Moser Associates provides a focal point on the show floor. The REVIVAL bar will be the place to inspire, network, restore and recharge show visitors throughout the day. The concept for this bar is inspired by the practice’s mission to reduce waste and repurpose discarded materials. The goal is to give these items a new lease of life, sparking curiosity and conversation. The space aims to take you from a state of flux to stasis.

Other features include The Mood Board Contest, and interactive opportunity for attendees to express their creative talents with Kvadrat products. Also, don’t miss the Bio Materials exhibition, designed by bio manufacturing company BIOHM. This will combine ideologies of the circular economy and human-centred design with future-tech, representing an exciting opportunity for visitors to discover advanced materials that will be crucial to the future of design.

Altogether, the Workspace Design Show brings together the UK’s workplace interior community to explore the experience of tomorrow’s workspaces.

Get your free ticket here!