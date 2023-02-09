Chubb strengthens senior leadership team

Chubb, one of the UK’s leading fire safety and security solutions provider, has strengthened its senior leadership team with a number of significant appointments.

Following the recent senior executive hires and promotions for Chubb Group globally, the UK and Ireland team welcomes three new leaders. David Dunnagan was promoted to Managing Director of Chubb UK&I, following Brendan McNulty’s promotion to the newly created role of Vice President – Europe last summer. David has enjoyed a successful career with Chubb, starting as an apprentice in 1993. He now drives the company’s ambition of becoming the employer of choice and the number one fire and security business in the UK and Ireland.

Gary Moffatt has been promoted to Director for Fire and Security UK. Continuing his long and successful career with Chubb, Gary’s appointment is his latest milestone achievement, having secured several promotions since joining the organisation in 2001 as a university graduate.

A new addition to the Chubb senior leadership team is Terry Sallas. Terry joins as Managing Director of Major Projects and has a proven track record of helping organisations create a vision, discover new markets, and grow. He will lead projects incorporating specialist solutions through its technology-leading businesses, Chubb Systems, Frontline Security Solutions, Fire Systems, and the software brands, Sisys and Mentor.

David Dunnagan said about the new appointments, “I am delighted that we have significantly strengthened our senior leadership team. Gary and Terry bring an incredible amount of knowledge and experience to our team, and together with the wider team, we will lead Chubb into its next ambitious growth phase.

“We’re guiding our customers through the digital switchover and harnessing the power of new technology, so our fire and security solutions are even better connected and help customers lower their impact on their operations. By getting the basics right, we can be even more responsive and tailor our offering to provide a personal service to our customers. From there, we can evolve and be the number one provider for fire protection, life safety, and security.”

The Chubb senior leadership team is made up of great leaders who each has decades of industry experience. From the core pillars of the business through to business functions such as Digital Technology, Communications & Marketing and Employee Experience & Development, these individuals are the driving force behind the organisation’s success.