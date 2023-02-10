Drum Property Group Appoints New Construction Director

Ian Gracie Promoted to Key Position with Award Winning Developer

Drum Property Group has announced the promotion of Ian Gracie to the role of Construction Director. Gracie has been with Drum since 2019, leading and coordinating large design and construction teams across the company’s extensive portfolio, and has nearly 20 years’ experience working across the residential, commercial, leisure, retail and public sectors.

He takes over the role of Construction Director from Gordon Milne, who has moved to the newly created role of Technical Director for the Group. Welcoming Gracie’s promotion, Graeme Bone, Group Managing Director of Drum said: “Since joining Drum, Ian has proven himself a vital member of the team through the management and delivery of key projects during a uniquely challenging period for the industry. Ian’s promotion is a natural next step in his development and very well deserved – his track record and experience working within Drum will bring further depth to our senior management team.

Commenting on Gordon Milne’s new position within the company, Mr Bone added: “Gordon’s new role also allows us to retain a highly experienced director within the business, providing technical and management oversight across all projects and maintaining consistency of delivery as we transition into our next cycle of development and expand our portfolio throughout the UK.”

Speaking of his promotion, Ian Gracie said: “Drum has always maintained a strong track record of growth and expansion, and I am pleased to now lead the talented delivery team for such an ambitious and dynamic developer. We have some significant projects to both complete, and in the pipeline, and I look forward to working closely with Graeme and the rest of the team at what is an exciting period of opportunity for the firm.”

