Liverpool City Council appoints new City Development chief

Liverpool City Council has appointed the highly experienced Nuala Gallagher as its new Corporate Director of City Development.

Nuala, current Director of Planning, Environment & Placemaking at Limerick City and County Council, will take up the reins from interim Director Mark Bourgeois, at the end of March.

The appointment is part of a reorganisation of the Council’s senior team, with the authority also in the midst of recruiting a new Chief Executive, as well as seeking to appoint new Corporate Directors for Neighbourhoods and Housing, Finance and Resources and Children and Young People.

The role will focus on driving Liverpool’s economic growth and delivering sustainable development across the city centre and communities, including overseeing major schemes such as Anfield Square, Kings Dock, Paddington Village, Festival Gardens and the Littlewoods site.

Nuala Gallagher will lead a team of 300 staff and will be responsible for a budget of £86 million, helping to create jobs and opportunities that are accessible to all.

She will also be responsible for overseeing planning, property and asset management, an investment strategy, as well as skills, adult learning and environmental and sustainability policies.

An exceptional leader, Nuala has amassed more than two decades of experience in development and placemaking internationally and is also currently a board member of Limerick Twenty Thirty, a property development company.

Her previous roles include Head of Regeneration for the London Borough of Newham, Director for Economy of Place at Bristol City Council and Director of City Centre Development at Belfast City Council.

Nuala has also spent time working in New York, leading on sustainable urban development and teaching at Columbia University. She is a registered architect and a graduate of Columbia University with a Masters in Urban Design.

She will work closely with the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, interim Chief Executive Theresa Grant and the Government Commissioners to continue the transformation of the City Development directorate.

