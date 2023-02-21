Fast-growing developer, Urban Group (York) boosts its senior team

Urban Group (York) Ltd has recruited a new Managing Quantity Surveyor and Project Manager to its fast-growing team.

Nicholas Bryant brings 15 years of project management experience, having previously worked at Esh and Mace, he specialises in the delivery of student, residential, care and education development.

His previous projects have included a 58-home retirement living scheme for Housing 21 Doncaster and the £250 million Climate Innovation District development for CITU. He was also the project manager delivering the renovation of the Grade II Lady IDA Lodge at Cookridge Hospital which recently secured the Constructing Excellence award for Conservation and Regeneration project of the year.

Jamie Wilkinson also joins the Construction Division as the new Managing Quantity Surveyor. He previously worked in commercial management and quantity surveying roles at Fortem (part of the Wilmott Dixon Group) and Kier Group, where he managed multi-million-pound contracts, handling traditional tendered contracts to long-term framework agreements for a variety of local authority clients and social housing providers.

Jamie and Nicholas will both work on the high-profile Aire Straits boutique student accommodation scheme which Urban Group is delivering on Merrion Street in Leeds. The nine-storey high specification development will provide 88 en-suite studios with on-site cinema, gym, lounge, dining and study space.

Nicholas explains: “Urban Group specialises in residential schemes, from new-build, buy-to-let and student accommodation, to housing association frameworks, an area where both Jamie and I have extensive experience.

“It is a fast-growing team, working with a strong team of sub-contractors and supply-chain partners. The role will also give me the opportunity to continue my passion for mentoring the next generation of project managers.”

Brendon Hutchinson, Group Managing Director at Urban, said: “It’s a coup to appoint two senior team members with the calibre of experience Nicholas and Jamie offer. They will be a fantastic addition to the construction team.

“We have recently secured a number of high-profile developments, from flagship student accommodation in Leeds to land-led Housing Association build contracts across Yorkshire and the East Midlands and will continue to grow the team as a result.”

