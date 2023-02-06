Mayor of the West Midlands visits Cookley Works

ANDY Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, has been welcomed on site to view the progress of the highly anticipated Cookley Works scheme, which we are developing alongside Lovell Partnerships in collaboration with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

It’s one of many projects in the region helping to regenerate acres of derelict industrial land for affordable new homes, supporting the region to meet its housing needs.

When complete, Cookley Works will become a thriving community offering a mix of affordable rent and low-cost home ownership. Platform will look after 71 of the homes, providing affordable rent and shared ownership opportunities.

Marion Duffy, chief operations officer at Platform Housing Group, said: “We are really pleased to deliver much needed affordable housing for the community. It’s especially pleasing that this site uses remediated land as a solution, protecting vital green space in the area. I’d like to thank our partners, notably Lovell and the WMCA for their work towards bringing this project to fruition.”

The Mayor said: “Cookley Works is another great example of the commitment of the WMCA, alongside partners Dudley Council, Lovell and Platform Housing Group to continue delivering good quality, affordable homes for our communities.

“Despite the challenges of the last couple of years, we’ve continued to make significant investments into the regeneration of brownfield land, unlocking previously difficult to develop sites for new homes, helping to protect our precious green belt in the process.

“This is also helping to drive our economic recovery by creating vital new jobs and apprenticeships and I look forward to seeing local people move into these new homes and create a thriving, attractive new community.”

Stuart Penn, regional managing director for Lovell Partnerships, said: “Having begun work to prepare the site for building, it was a great opportunity to welcome Andy Street and show him around this area where this fantastic project will come to fruition. Partnerships such as the one between Lovell and WMCA are vital to help meeting the housing demand for communities and aligns with our mission to create a lasting legacy.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals