Qualis Commercial appoints Davis Construction to build its first homes

Qualis Commercial has appointed Davis Construction as its contractor on the former Conder site in Epping Town Centre.

The development will provide 45 high quality sustainable new homes consisting of 29 apartments across three buildings and 16 townhouses. These will be centred around the existing pond with extensive landscaping and tree planting.

Simon Rutter, Managing Director for Qualis Commercial comments, “This is a significant milestone for Qualis Commercial and we are pleased to be working with Davis Construction on our first residential development in Epping Town Centre. Demolition has recently been completed and I am looking forward to seeing activity on site. “

The new homes have been designed with sustainability in mind, with air source heat pumps, increased insulation to prevent heat loss in the winter and keep them cooler in the summer months, photo voltaic panels, charging for electric vehicles and green and blue roof systems.

Tom Davis, Managing Director of Davis Construction said, “Davis Construction (South-East) Ltd is delighted to be working with Qualis Commercial on what will be a significant development in Epping town centre to create 45 new homes.

“We take the role of main contractor very seriously and will endeavour to listen and be sensitive to the needs of local community as construction progresses.”

Work will be starting in February, and we are expecting to complete in phases from the Spring 2024.

As part of its developments in Epping Town Centre, Qualis will be making contributions of over £3 million to improve healthcare, education, enhancements to green spaces and other community wide benefits. With this project it will take the total contributions so far to over £750,000. Funding has already been used for improvements to Lower Swaines Playground and Stonards Hill recreation ground.

For further information about Qualis Commercial please visit www.qualiscommercial.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals