McLaren Construction appointed to industry-leading £1billion public sector framework

McLaren Construction has been appointed to Pagabo’s National Framework for Medium Works, as part of a select collaboration of contractors working towards improving the future of the UK construction industry.

Valued at a total of £1billion, the new iteration of the framework, which is the second instalment of the original framework launched by Pagabo in 2019, will run from January 2023 until January 2027 – bringing together 94 contractors across the country.

The Medium Works Framework is a compliant and collaborative route to market for the public sector, which has seen over 160 projects procured through it to date.

Aligned with all of the gold standard principles of procurement, the framework ensures suppliers work to the highest standard of industry practice for all built environment projects.

As part of the partnership, McLaren Construction will deliver works ranging from £5million to £10million as part of Lot 4, in the regions of the Midlands, North East and Yorkshire, North West, East Anglia, London and the South East.

Using the latest measurement software created by the UK’s leading social value business – Loop, for every project procured through the Pagabo framework, McLaren Construction will be able to demonstrate and report back on the social value generated through its activity.

In order to be successful, McLaren needed to demonstrate the firm’s commitment to social value, providing evidence of value for money and delivering quality builds on time and to budget, alongside the digitalisation of its practices with the adoption of new technologies.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “While nationally, we have delivered many public sector works, our appointment to such an industry-leading framework is a prestigious win for McLaren, and a testament to our expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality works that maximise social value within the communities in which we operate.

“The next generation framework is at the forefront of the construction sector, in terms of collaborative procurement and as a provider of innovative industry technologies, we are looking forward to playing a pivotal role in supporting the significant regeneration of communities, not just in the Midlands, but across the rest of the UK too.”

Public sector schemes recently completed by the McLaren Group include the West Midlands Ambulance Service site – home of the UK’s first electric ambulance fleet in Brierley Hill, Castle Quay Waterfront CQ2 development in Banbury – a mixed-use leisure, entertainment and retail development, delivered on behalf of Cherwill District Council, and Crown House – an affordable housing scheme in Barking, delivered through the Be First London Development Framework.

Other public sector projects which are currently in the construction phase include Industria – a multi-storey industrial development in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, also being delivered through the Be First framework, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich – where McLaren will be delivering vital mechanical and engineering upgrades on behalf of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust.

Matt Cova, managing director at McLaren Construction South, said: “This is a great achievement and will allow the business to focus on a reliable pipeline, with certainty of workload in the region that complement the existing frameworks that we work on, key target sectors and the relationships that we have.”

Tom Retallick, framework manager at Pagabo, said: “We’re delighted to welcome McLaren Construction and a further 93 suppliers to the newest iteration of our Medium Works Framework. It will provide a compliant and collaborative route to market for public sector clients on all of their medium-sized construction projects and we’re glad that McLaren Construction could be a part of this.”

