Integra Buildings named on £10bn Government framework to drive modular construction growth

Modular specialist Integra Buildings has been appointed onto a £10bn Government framework to drive investment in the offsite construction sector.

Integra has been named as a supplier on the newly-launched Offsite Construction Solutions framework, which spans a variety of sectors including health, housing, education and defence.

The framework, delivered by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), will replace the existing £500m Modular Buildings Solutions framework in April.

A total of 29 suppliers have been named on the new framework, which runs for four years, with the possibility of a three-year extension.

It means Integra will be able to tender for major contracts with public sector clients across the UK.

Gary Parker

Gary Parker, Managing Director at Integra Buildings, said: “To be named on the new Offsite Construction Solutions framework is a huge vote of confidence in Integra and our proven capability to deliver major public sector projects to the very highest standards.

“Since being appointed onto the old framework four years ago, we’ve delivered some of the biggest projects in our 25-year history. Integra continues to grow and evolve, with clients right across the UK.

“The offsite and modular construction sector continues to expand at pace and being named on this framework ensures we’ll remain right at the forefront of that exciting journey.”

The new Offsite Construction Solutions framework has an estimated total value of £10bn over at least the next four years.

It is split up into six lots, each representing a different sector. Integra has been named in three lots – Built Estate Including Education, Justice and Defence – enabling the company to tender for major projects in these fields nationwide.

Since joining the Modular Buildings Solutions framework in 2019, Integra has delivered a series of key projects for clients including Network Rail, the Environment Agency and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Contracts completed under the previous framework include the construction of temporary housing for Reading Borough Council, a new job centre in Birmingham and modular units which were shipped to Cyprus for use by the Ministry of Defence.

Integra designs and constructs buildings off-site in controlled conditions at its purpose-built factories in Paull, East Yorkshire, before delivering and installing them in situ, a process that reduces project timescales and minimises disruption to customers, with no compromise on quality.

Integra is joined on the new framework by major suppliers including Portakabin, Wernick and Reds10.

The Offsite Construction Solutions framework is delivered by the CCS, which supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring technology solutions.

In 2021/22, the CCS helped the public sector achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

John Welch, Deputy Director for Construction at the CCS, said: “This new framework will support the public sector in the design, delivery and commissioning of a whole range of offsite construction projects in the coming years, including social housing, new schools and hospital extensions.

“These projects, and the many more which will come, have the potential to improve services and the lives of millions of people.”

Integra has built a strong reputation over more than 25 years for its innovative, bespoke approach to modular construction, meaning it can match the design of a building to each client’s specific needs.

Integra enjoyed a busy 2022 which saw it complete significant contracts including the delivery of new offices for Triumph Motorcycles at its site in Coventry, providing school buildings across the country, from Merseyside to Surrey, and forge an exciting new partnership with More Housing to supply modular accommodation units to combat homelessness across the UK.

To find out more about Integra, its projects and credentials visit www.integrabuildings.co.uk/about.

For more information on the Offsite Construction Solutions framework, go to www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/our-new-offsite-construction-agreement-has-been-awarded

