Multisite Hoarding – an affordable alternative to timber

Rethync supplies and installs Multisite Hoarding, an eco-friendly steel hoarding system that is robust and can be reused site after site. Working with house builders, construction companies, and large corporate businesses across the UK, Rethync Multisite Hoarding helps to create a secure, eco-friendly, and professional looking site hoarding line.

Rethync pride themselves on thinking differently everyday about how their products can be used to save money for their customers and help the environment, encompassing the motto: “Reuse, Reduce & Recycle.”

In this feature we look at the benefits Rethync Multisite Hoarding has brought to housebuilder, Countryside, across their UK construction sites.

At Countryside building sites, Rethync provide a range of site fencing solutions, including Multisite steel compound hoarding, timber post & rail, and knee rail. By using Rethync’s Multisite steel hoarding, which is more sustainable than timber, Countryside, and the many other companies that Rethync work with, can rest assured that their construction site not only meets all health, safety, and security requirements, but is also helping house builders meet their sustainability targets.

Phil Chadwick, Managing Director at Rethync Ltd, comments: “You may not realise, but using steel hoarding instead of timber hoarding is more environmentally friendly, even on a single use site. This is because timber is a single use product, meaning it is either thrown into landfill or incinerated after use.”

“Once a site is complete, our steel Multisite Hoarding can be re-used on a construction company’s next building site or recycled for further multifunctional uses. The durability of our steel hoarding means there is a life expectancy of ten years, so the products only need to be manufactured once to achieve this ten-year life span.”

“Having a hoarding system in place which is reusable, like steel, reduces site set up costs and we find that most users will see a cost saving by at least their second site use. Compare this to timber hoarding, that has seen a significant increase in cost recently and has an overall lifespan much shorter than steel, this means over time it becomes less cost effective and generally not reusable.”

Phil continues: “Steel hoarding also has the added benefits of being fully brandable. The panels are galvanized and can be powder coated, or painted on-site, to match the corporate colours for a company’s individual brand.”

“And it’s not just bespoke coloured Multisite Hoarding a company can benefit from. Because of the ways the steel hoarding is manufactured it means that bespoke options are available depending on a construction site requirement. We were able to provide Countryside with a bespoke gate solution for a site in Rochdale, comprising of an individually manufactured and installed 8m wide mesh gate.”

Countryside receives all these benefits and more by using Rethync. If you want your next construction site to be more sustainable whilst also reaping the financial rewards of using a steel hoarding system, contact the Rethync team on 03300 535 898, info@rethync.co.uk, or visit their website: www.rethync.co.uk.

