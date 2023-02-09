New management structure to drive housebuilder’s ambitious growth plans

A RAPIDLY expanding housebuilder has restructured its management team to drive its ambitious plans for further growth.

Since being founded in 2017, Genesis Homes has grown from a 10 unit per year company to one constructing in excess of 170 new homes during the latest financial year.

To continue its rapid growth, with ambitions to build 300 properties each year by 2028, founder Nicky Gordon has promoted current Land Director John Blue to the position of Managing Director with the responsibility for overseeing the daily operations of the company.

As a result, Nicky has moved into the newly created post of Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for strategic planning, stakeholder relationships and expanding the business across the North West.

Nicky said: “Genesis Homes has grown exponentially, even during the most difficult times of our generation, and we are absolutely thrilled with the progress the company has made and the positive impact it has had on local communities.

“With Cumbria at our heart, we have ambitions to continue our expansion across the North West region and to realise this dream we need a new management structure in place to ensure we can concentrate fully on our growth plans, whilst maintaining the high standards of build quality we have earned a reputation for.

“John has proven himself as an incredibly competent, reliable and integral member of the team, and his knowledge and understanding of the sector, and the company itself, has been instrumental to our growth to date.

“I have the utmost faith in John’s ability to take control of the day-to-day business operations of Genesis Homes, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to progress under his direction.”

John has worked at Genesis Homes since January 2018, having previously worked at Gleeson Homes, North Associates and PFK.

He joined the company as Land and Planning Manager and was promoted to Land Director within two years.

Throughout his time at Genesis Homes, he has been responsible for identifying and acquiring suitable land for development across Cumbria, and then working to ready the land for construction work.

John said: “I was immediately excited about Nicky’s ambitions to grow Genesis Homes when he started the company in 2017, and the journey over the past five years has been one that we have all enjoyed sharing.

“Despite the housing market being severely interrupted during Covid-19, we have grown well beyond our initial expectations and we’re all looking forward to the next five years, and beyond, as we target further growth.

“I have enjoyed having such a hands-on role in helping Genesis Homes to become one of the largest homebuilders in Cumbria in terms of volume of units built per year, and I am honoured that Nicky has shown such faith in me by promoting me to the position of Managing Director.

“The company has huge ambitions for the future, and I am excited to be leading the daily operations to make these goals a reality.”

Genesis Homes is currently operational across nine developments throughout Cumbria and Lancashire, with its pioneering EcoGen carbon net zero emitting pilot development in Calthwaite commenced last year.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals