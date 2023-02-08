Tolent gears up to support net-zero-carbon targets on social housing with new service

North East contractor Tolent has launched a new service to help support registered providers of social housing improve the energy efficiency of homes across the region.

In line with the Governments Clean Growth Strategy, all social housing must attain the minimum rating of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C by 2035, or 2030 for ‘fuel poor’ households.

Launching its new retrofit and decarbonisation service, Tolent is already underway with a number of retrofitting projects, which also support the longer term target of making all homes ‘net-zero-carbon’ by 2050.

Adrian Veitch, retrofit and decarbonisation manager, said: “We’ve set up our business to act as a one-stop-shop for clients to engage us at any part of this process from acquiring funding, developing tailored designs to retrofit measures, to installation and aftercare.

“From fitting external wall insulation, PV panels, air source heat pumps and loft insulation, we have experience of delivering refurbishment and energy retrofit projects to over 50,000 properties. We see how much the end result of these works positively impacts residents and wider communities and it’s something we want to continue to play a part in.”

All registered providers of social housing across the UK are able to secure funding through a number routes, set to enhance the energy efficiency of socially rented homes across the country.

The net-zero-carbon targets also extend to private sector rents to attain EPC C ratings on new tenancies by December 2025, and on all rented properties by December 2028.

Paul Webster, CEO for Tolent, said: “This is a long term strategy for our business as we look to support the entire housing sector in this area of work.

“The net-zero-carbon 2050 target is an ambitious and challenging aspiration, but with the current cost of living crisis and rising energy bills, we understand the true value of what this work can do to provide some relief to those suffering the most in our communities.

“As a responsible contractor, we’re also taking necessary steps to look at our own impact on the environment and setting our own targets to reduce carbon emissions.”

Tolent is now a TrustMark accredited contractor, as is required by Government to be able to carry out this work, and has secured a place on a number of national frameworks including The North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) and Prosper Retrofit and Decarbonisation Works frameworks.

