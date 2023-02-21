Nominations for UKCW role models 2023 now open

Nominations are now open for UK Construction Week’s Role Models 2023 campaign, which seeks to recognise the unsung heroes and talented professionals in the construction industry and showcase the many varied career opportunities within it.

The prestigious campaign, now in its sixth year, invites nominations from all sectors of the industry including architecture, engineering, construction technology and property development. Its ultimate aim is to attract others into similar roles by sharing inspiring stories and career journeys.

Nominations close on February 27th, with the winner announced at UKCW London, which makes a welcome return to London’s ExCeL from 2-4 May 2023.

Nathan Garnett, UKCW event director, commented: “Every year, the judges are both moved and inspired by nominees’ stories, and the quality is always incredible; we can’t wait to see this year’s entries and meet the shortlisted candidates at the show in May.”

ANDY HOWE

Last year’s UKCW Role Models winner was Andy Howe, managing director and founder of CareerForces, which was founded in 2019 as a unique Social Enterprise with the primary aim of helping veterans find work after leaving the Armed Forces.

Andy commented: “This was a significant award for CareerForces, helping to raise awareness of the incredible talent pool of UK Service personnel. CareerForces have subsequently developed partnerships that offer the UK construction industry a unique one stop recruitment shop for some exceptional candidates.

“UKCW has helped CareerForces support the construction industry recruitment challenges and some incredible veterans’ charities’ including Combat Stress and the On Course Foundation. 2023 looks like being an exceptional year as we help the industry to address the skills shortage and diversify the talent pool.”

Other previous UKCW Role Models winners have included: Arleta Andreasik-Paton, Associate Project Manager, Ridge and Partners (2018); Anjali Pindoria, Project Surveyor, Avi Contracts Ltd (2019); Christina Leia Riley, Senior Planner, Quinn London Ltd (2020).

Celebrating Culture Change in Construction, UKCW London will host three days of debate and discussion from top speakers on how the industry can move forward to tackle its biggest issues, including quality, fire safety, sustainability, offsite manufacturing, mental health, and improving diversity and inclusion. Visitors will also be able to find sections dedicated to Digital Construction, Infrastructure, Offsite, Surfaces, Net Zero including Renewables, HVAC, Energy Management; Build Show including Roofing, Cladding and Insulation; Tools; Health & Safety; Fire Prevention; Future Lab; and a Careers Trail.

Officially opened by architect and Channel 4 presenter George Clarke, UKCW London will also feature sessions and seminars led by industry experts across the show’s six stages; the show will feature an incredible 300 speakers, with over 150 hours of CPD seminars available.

