RIBA delegation to tell MIPIM how architects can address climate crisis

RIBA is preparing to showcase British architecture on a global stage at MIPIM, the renowned leading real estate, exhibition, conference and networking event for international property professionals.

Nineteen small and medium RIBA Chartered Practices from across the country will benefit from a presence at the RIBA Space at the London Stand, at MIPIM 2023 in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, from 14-17 March 2023.

RIBA’s delegation will be led by President Simon Allford, Chair of the RIBA Board of Trustees Jack Pringle, and RIBA Chief Executive Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick MBE, who will give a keynote speech. RIBA representatives will be on hand to support practices networking with colleagues and clients.

Left to right: Chair of the RIBA Board of Trustees Jack Pringle, RIBA Chief Executive Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick MBE, RIBA President Simon Allford

During this key event in the industry’s calendar, the RIBA delegation will promote the value of working with architects, particularly in the context of climate crisis, and the importance of diversity and inclusion in architecture and the built environment. They will discuss the benefits to clients of working with RIBA Chartered Practices, as well as promoting the value of chartered practice membership.

RIBA President Simon Allford said:

“We’re heading to MIPIM to make a difference, discussing our leading work on sustainability, including the 2030 Climate Challenge, the Built Environment Carbon Database, and the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard. We cannot tackle global climate and biodiversity emergencies without changing how we design and construct buildings, and architects need the support of the wider industry to do so. Sharing expertise, breaking down silos, and increasing standards and competence are cornerstones in creating a safer and more sustainable built environment.”

RIBA Chief Executive Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick MBE said:

“It’s an honour to attend MIPIM to promote the value of architects, and I hope to see many of our members there. I look forward to accompanying our Chartered Practices and spreading the word about the vital work RIBA and our members deliver, and why, in these challenging times for the climate and the economy, architects have never been more important. I’ll focus on how we can move our conversations and connections from MIPIM forward to effect real change.”

Chair of the RIBA Board of Trustees Jack Pringle said:

“Our industry has a crucial role to play in tackling social inequality, the climate crisis, and building safety, so I look forward to joining colleagues at MIPIM to represent the RIBA and exchange knowledge with people from across the industry.”

What we’re getting up to at MIPIM 2023

We are hosting an array of activities at our RIBA Space, including slots for attendees to meet our Chartered Practices, and client-targeted briefings about the value of working with an architect.

On Tuesday 14 March at 11.15am (CET), Chair of the RIBA Board of Trustees Jack Pringle will feature on the panel discussion ‘15-minute cities, 20-minute neighbourhoods and the future of placemaking’ at the Newcastle stand.

On Wednesday 15 March at 11.30am (CET), RIBA Chief Executive Valerie Vaughan-Dick will give a keynote speech on the importance of collaboration for a safer, more equitable and sustainable built environment on the Leaders’ Perspective Stage, Hi5 Studio.

On Thursday 16 March at 2pm (CET), RIBA President Simon Allford will feature on the panel discussion ‘How can retrofitting ensure the avoidance of stranded assets?’ at the London Stage Stand C14.

The RIBA at MIPIM 2023 stand is sponsored by T2 Design Solutions.

Meet our Chartered Practices at MIPIM 2023

About MIPIM 2023

MIPIM 2023 will take place from 14-17 March 2023 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Established in 1990, MIPIM is a four-day real estate event where practices can meet the most influential players from all international real estate industry sectors. It is attended by over 20,000 participants from 80 countries.

MIPIM connects and inspires the global real estate community to create more sustainable, liveable, and prosperous places for all.

