Panattoni increases commitment to south coast logistics market with 452,469 sq ft speculative park

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has begun speculatively developing a 452,469 sq ft last-mile logistics development at Burgess Hill, 45 miles south of London.

Construction at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill follows the granting of planning consent by Mid Sussex District Council at the end of January and reflects Panattoni’s confidence in the strength of the south coast logistics market, where the demand-supply imbalance is acute. Panattoni’s expansion for developments south of London comes following purchases of sites in Crawley and Brighton.

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill is located on a 22-acre site, which fronts the A2300 dual carriageway and provides fast access to the A23/M23, Gatwick Airport, Brighton and the wider south coast markets, and is adjacent to facilities occupied by DPD and Roche.

Panattoni is intending to speculatively develop 14 units, with planning in place for light industrial, general industrial and warehousing and distribution. The units will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ and will benefit from 15% roof lights, electric charging points for vans and cars and up to 7.5 MVa of available power.



David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “We are pleased to be bringing forward this first of three southern developments planned for 2024, which will provide 452,469 sq ft of space in 14 units. This scale of construction emphasises our continued commitment to speculative development in key, undersupplied markets.

“We start on site in March this year and will have all units completed and ready for occupation in the first quarter of 2024. We forecast that the delivery of these new units will provide up to 1,000 jobs to the region.

“We are delivering a wide range of unit sizes from 8,136 up to 142,815 sq ft in one phase to meet the high occupier demand for industrial and logistics space in the south market, where there is a critical lack of stock to serve such a big market of consumers”.

Agents at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill are DTRE, Lambert Smith Hampton and SHW.

