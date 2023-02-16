St Francis complete speculative warehouse logistics development in Walsall

Scheme known as Parallel 113 is immediately available to let and has been built to a high quality, Grade A specification.

St Francis Group, a leading UK-based property development and investment group and an expert in brownfield development has today announced the completion of a new 113,641 sq. ft Grade A specification warehouse logistics unit in Walsall, West Midlands.

The development being marketed as Parallel 113 is a brand new industrial/warehouse unit located between junctions 9 and 10 of the M6. It is situated off the A4038, Darlaston Road, Walsall which provides good road links to the wider Black Country area and easy access onto the M5, M54 and M42 motorways.

The unit was built to a high specification to meet a BREEAM excellent accreditation with a wide variety of sustainable features to help the modern occupier satisfy its ESG credentials.

It features 10 dock level doors and 2 level access doors, together with 12.5M clear internal height, 50kn/m2 floor loading, 106 car parking and 14 trailer parking spaces, 50M yard depth, a secure fenced yard, high quality landscaping, EV charging provision and an abundance of power with 1225 KVA incoming.

Speaking about the completion and newly available unit Gareth Williams, Development Director at St Francis Group, said: “We have reached practical completion by the target date and the unit is now immediately available for occupation. Given the prevailing levels of occupier demand in the area and the lack of supply, we are confident of announcing a letting very soon”.

Parallel 113 sits in a very prominent location by virtue of its fantastic connections to junctions 9 and 10 of the M6, providing occupiers with superb accessibility.

Christian Smith, Director Savills one of the two joint agents on the scheme said: “This brings much needed high-quality stock to the Black Country, sitting less than 5 minutes off J9 M6 it should appeal to logistics businesses and local occupiers looking to upgrade to a more efficient building.”

For further information on the development visit: www.parallel113.co.uk

