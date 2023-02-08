Polypipe Building Services supports smarter project design with BIM assets

Polypipe Building Services has released Revit families for its Terrain PVC Soil and Waste and Terrain FUZE Stax drainage systems. The content has received BSI Kitemark accreditation to BIM Level 2, underscoring the company’s commitment to construction best practice.

Terrain PVC, now manufactured with up to 65% recycled materials, combines exceptional performance with enhanced sustainability standards, while the Terrain FUZE Stax HDPE drainage system offers two-part fabricated stack configurations designed to make high-rise installations simpler and quicker saving time spent on sizing, cutting and welding loose components.

The award of the BSI Kitemark means that data-rich Revit files are now available to designers – making it easier to produce accurate plans as part of a project’s golden thread and to ensure these are followed right through to quotation and ordering. Providing data to BIM Level 2 standards means that Polypipe Building Services offers product performance and specification information that has been validated to meet strict requirements, and that it is presented using standardised templates. This means it’s simple to use, store and share – ultimately making it easier to create accurate project designs.

Carl Brunger- Building Services BIM Manager at Polypipe Building Services commented:

“Ensuring the availability of accurate, transparent data for our products is extremely important to us, and we see BIM as a key route in achieving this. We have been accredited to BIM Level 2 for two years and in that time we have been working hard to increase the volume of content we have available to drainage system designers.

“The Revit assets for Terrain PVC Soil and Waste and Terrain FUZE Stax systems will open up access to a wealth of product information to support best practice within the design of drainage systems. It will help with faster building design, greater traceability and accuracy right through to ordering.

“With this high level of BIM data available across a key product range, project specifiers and designers can be confident that working with Polypipe Building Services allows for maximum flexibility and product choice at their fingertips, within the convenience of the Revit platform.”

For more information about Revit files available from Polypipe Building Services go to: https://www.polypipe.com/bim-revit-files

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals