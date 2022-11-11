ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions launches revolutionary BIM mobile app

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland has launched its new Openings Studio™ Mobile App, which allows users to manage buildings as a holistic system. Information stored within the app enables buildings to be safely and effectively designed, constructed and operated.

Openings Studio is a cloud based, custom configuration tool for the creation, visualisation, modification, and management of door openings. The unique BIM application provides access to complete doorset information at all stages from product concept to product care.

Not only does Openings Studio help builders, architects and specifiers develop, design, and specify doors and hardware with live BIM connectivity, it also assists with the manufacture and quality check of approved doors.

The installation process and on-site information is also captured, and products are asset tagged (with either a QR code or RFID tag) for ease of access to details and history, allowing comprehensive door-by-door fire and performance inspections to be completed and recorded.

The Openings Studio Mobile App is the latest evolution of this innovative software solution, providing a genuine seamless link between design intent during the specification process through to product in service.

Users can easily access the information relating to each door via the app, and enable a full and detailed inspection to be carried out. Any remedial work that is recommended can be reported within the app, and users can record details of any general maintenance or repairs completed too.

Paul Thompson, BIM Manager for ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, explains: “The evolution of BIM technology has coincided with the tightening of building regulations within the industry, with emphasis currently placed on the ‘golden thread’ approach.

“Introduced as a tool to manage buildings as holistic systems, and allow people to use information to safely and effectively to design, construct and operate buildings, BIM is now an industry staple, with a current adoption rate of 71 per cent[1]. The Openings Studio Mobile App is one of the latest developments in digital construction tools.

“It simplifies the collaboration with architects, builders and others so that changes to door openings are communicated clearly and on time, allowing the building owner to define exactly what components are required before, during and after the construction of a building.

“The use of Openings Studio from specification to product in service and beyond captures the ‘golden thread’ of information in relation to doors and ironmongery, and ensures door compliance at all times, which is essential for life safety.”

For more information on ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, please visit https://www.assaabloy.com/uk/en, or to learn more about Openings Studio, go to https://www.assaabloy.com/group/en/about-us/our-solutions/openings-studio.

[1] https://www.thenbs.com/digital-construction-report-2021/

