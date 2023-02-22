Replacing inefficient circulator pumps provide 200 million opportunities to improve energy efficiency globally

This energy efficiency measure could save equivalent of Portugal’s annual energy consumption

Circulator pumps in central heating systems provide 200 million opportunities globally to improve energy efficiency[1]. Replacing old pumps with newer, more efficient models could save the world around 53.5TWh of energy each year – the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of Portugal.

In the average EU home, heating systems account for 60% of energy consumption. Circulator pumps alone are the third most electricity-consumptive device (behind only freezers and tumble dryers). Increasing efficiency in 200 million homes would therefore deliver vast improvements both economically and environmentally.

These savings will be welcomed by people who cannot afford their energy bills. Last year, more than 34 million people were energy poor in Europe alone. Another recent Grundfos-sponsored report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) found that as many as 60% of people in the UK and Germany were worried about rising energy bills, while 25% were concerned about blackouts.

In the context of energy poverty, many people cannot afford to transition to electric vehicles, electric heat pumps, and other appliances on which countries have pinned their hopes of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. People need the ability to enact immediate, lasting improvements without breaking the bank.

Replacing a circulator pump is a simple process for any installer and one that pays for itself within a year by reducing energy consumption.

Morten Bach Jensen, CEO of Domestic Building Services at Grundfos, comments: “We must urgently address energy issues at the source, improving efficiency so we can manage demand and mitigate disruptions to supply. There are several opportunities to drive energy efficiency within homes, and thereby reduce the pressure on both energy supply and homeowners’ wallets. But we must draw awareness of these possibilities that are available.

“Replacing an old circulator pump with a newer, more efficient model is the number-one way that households can improve their energy efficiency in a cost-effective way. It delivers both the immediate and long-term impact that many people, and the planet as a whole, sorely need.”

[1] The proprietary research supporting the estimated 200 million circulator pump claim was conducted in-house by Grundfos. The research applies the use of an internal model and is complimented by the company’s sales and market data. You can find more information on this research here: 200millionpossibilities.com

