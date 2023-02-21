Energy Efficiency at City Plumbing and GTEC join forces to offer heat pump training for installers at new centre

Energy Efficiency at City Plumbing is set to unveil its new Energy Efficiency Centre after agreeing a partnership with GTEC Training to provide accredited training courses for installers.

The Centre, based in Farnborough, Hampshire is now open with an official launch planned to mark Earth Day in April.

It will focus on showcasing renewable energy home heating technologies such as heat pumps, underfloor heating and solar panels – and training engineers to install them.,

The Centre will be open to the public and include a range of fully kitted-out zones, highlighting how alternative home heating solutions work in real life, as well as an accredited training room.

Adam Foy, Managing Director, Energy Efficiency at City Plumbing, said “We are very excited to announce that Energy Efficiency at City Plumbing has partnered with GTEC Training to deliver accredited training courses to our installer base in England and Wales – and help our customers make the transition to low carbon technologies.

“Our industry-leading Energy Efficiency Team has been in place for over a decade, offering an indemnified design service along with impartial advice on technologies and manufacturers.

“As the market evolves, we are looking to support our installers through their journey and this partnership, and the Energy Efficiency Centre are crucial steps in this process.”

The partnership has been boosted by news that it has secured government funding through the BEIS Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition to reduce the cost of courses to installers until the end of March 2023.

Adam added: “This funding allows us to offer installers based in England subsidised heat pump training and qualifications through a range of locations, with funding available to SMEs.”

Griff Thomas, Managing Director of GTEC Training, added: “GTEC is delighted to be playing a part in Energy Efficiency at City Plumbing, with our first in-merchant training facility at the Energy Efficiency Centre in Farnborough.

“Heat pumps are playing a key role in the UK’s drive to reduce the carbon footprint of our buildings – the ideal solution for energy efficient properties.

“Thanks to the partnership between GTEC and City Plumbing, installers will be able to access everything they need to enter this growing market; from purchasing the latest heat pumps and associated equipment, to undertaking our industry-leading training.

“All heating and plumbing installers should consider upskilling into heat pumps. Demand is growing steadily and will outstrip gas boilers over the next 10 years. Training is designed for tradespeople, providing an exciting opportunity for the existing installer-base.

The Energy Efficiency Centre is the first step in an ongoing, industry-wide campaign to raise the number of heat pump installers in the country.

For further details and to book a course, visit: https://eecityplumbing.co.uk/gtec-training/

