Scott Tallon Walker Announces Leadership Appointments

Appointments will further strengthen Scott Tallon Walker’s reputation as leader in innovative design in Ireland and the UK

Scott Tallon Walker (STW), a leading architecture and urban design company with offices in Ireland and the UK, announces the appointment of four new Project Directors to work across its commercial, urban design, healthcare, and education practices. These appointments further strengthen STW’s client offering and build upon its proven track record for innovation in design in Ireland and the UK.

Michael Tallon, Managing Director at STW, commented: “As we continue to develop and promote the next generation of designers and leaders in our business, we have created the role of Project Director, directly responsible for dealing with clients and project teams, providing leadership across multiple complex developments.

People are the defining aspect of any company, and we are delighted to make these appointments from within our existing team, highlighting the calibre of talent across our offices. Their appointments strengthen our position as a design leader, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovative and inspiring architecture, and building on our legacy of excellence in design and project delivery for almost a century.”

Project Directors Appointments

Rebecca Ryan, Project Director specialising in the delivery of complex educational, sport and leisure projects, Rebecca is a key driver of some of the largest projects undertaken by the practice in Ireland and overseas.

Philip Jackson, Project Director is a recognised contributor to the betterment of the urban design in Ireland and leads our urban design group towards creative urbanism and sustainable futures across all sectors. He is an Academician of the Academy of Urbanism.

Chinwe Kane, Project Director within our commercial office and healthcare sectors providing excellence in wellness and universal design of these highly intensive working environments. Chinwe has proven skills in fast-track contract management and project delivery of the most complex construction projects.

Paul Connolly, Project Director within the Healthcare team that delivers strategically important medical infrastructure projects. Paul brings significant expertise in sustainable design to the STW Healthcare practice.

