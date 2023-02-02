Sodexo wins contract to support The Insolvency Services’ Transforming Workplaces Project

Sodexo has been awarded a three-year contract with The Insolvency Service to provide strategic programme and advisory services to support the organisation’s ‘Transforming Workplaces Project’.

Partnering with Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), global construction and property consultancy, Sodexo’s Property Professional Services business and RLB will support The Insolvency Service to rationalise and transform its existing estate and help deliver the five-year programme of major and minor fitouts, building closures and disposals.

Together they will deliver a range of services including:

strategic and advisory services

commercial and procurement advice and support (provided by RLB)

project management (provided by RLB)

space and design expertise

support and advice on move management

principal designer services (provided by RLB)

assurance for projects and delivery

Dan Weiss, managing director of Sodexo’s Property Professional Services said: “We are delighted to be appointed as a strategic partner to The Insolvency Service to help rationalise and transform their estate. We look forward to working together with The Insolvency Service and RLB to bring to life their vision which is aligned to the Government Property Strategy for a smaller, better and greener estate.”

Sodexo’s services have been procured via the Crown Commercial Service Estate Management Framework (RM 6168) where Sodexo is a supplier on three lots:

Lot 1 – Total Estate Management

Estate asset and property management

Agency and lease management

Lot 4 – Surveying and Strategic Advice

Technology based surveys, studies and strategy

Procurement managed services

Lot 7 – Integrator

Systems and helpdesk

Performance and supplier management

The framework has recently been extended by a year expiring in July 2025.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals