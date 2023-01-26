Sovini Property Services appointed onto Torus’ new £1.2 billion Repairs and Maintenance Framework

Specialist repairs and maintenance provider, Sovini Property Services, are delighted to have been appointed onto Torus‘ biggest framework to date.

Leading North-West housing Group, Torus, recently launched its new framework which will see trusted contractors Sovini Property Services work in conjunction with HMS to manage and maintain 40,000 homes.

Following the successful completion of a robust and transparent procurement exercise, award-winning maintenance firm Sovini Property Services were appointed as a key contractor.

The new framework encompasses several workstreams, including Responsive and Void repairs, Cyclical Maintenance, Estate Services and Facilities Management, and will support the Group in responding quickly and appropriately to the needs of its tenants and providing reassurance that all services delivered are of a high standard.

Utilising a framework approach, Sovini Property Services will enable Torus to become more agile in how they deliver repairs and maintenance services. Available to other Registered Providers, the framework will help guarantee quality, value for money and ultimately more investment by Torus in its portfolio of properties and communities.

Mike Dale, Head of Services and Growth at Sovini Property Services, commented “We’re delighted to be appointed onto the framework, working in collaboration with Torus who share similar values. We recognise the value our partnership is set to bring, supporting Torus’ vision to enable the development of economically vibrant communities and independent lives.” Discussing the launch of its Repairs and Maintenance Framework, Torus Chief Operating Officer, Cath Murray-Howard said “I’m delighted to be working with Sovini Property Services and HMS to provide a long-term, sustained service to our customers. Each proposal highlighted both organisations commitment to their customers, communities and a job well done, which aligned wholly with how Torus operates, and I am looking forward to seeing both organisations bring our values directly into our customers’ homes.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals