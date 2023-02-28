Stirlin Construction celebrates 15 years in business and a strong pipeline for 2023

Lincoln-based Stirlin Construction, part of Stirlin Group, has reached 15 years of trading, with completed projects totalling over £70m and plans to deliver £10m worth of schemes in 2023.

The milestone comes just months after Stirlin Group expanded its senior contracting team with the hire of Howard Griffith as head of construction and Ryan Goddard as quantity surveyor.

Stirlin Group is a development and construction company based in its purpose-built premises on Sadler Road in Lincoln.

Since its first commercial project in 2007, Stirlin Construction has successfully delivered 30 commercial and residential schemes across Lincolnshire, for private clients and joint venture partners.

The recent hire of Howard and Ryan takes the team to 20, and as the company increases its portfolio of projects, the team will expand further this year with the hire of a commercial manager and a number of other positions.

Stirlin Group’s strategy for 2023 is to further build its presence and reputation for quality in its home county, along with expansion into the wider Midlands – with conversations already taking place with clients.

Tony Lawton, managing director of Stirlin Group, said: “Our ambition has always been to be one of the leading residential and commercial developers and contractors in Lincoln and I believe we have achieved this. With the sustained demand for our services and approach, we are growing our team and widening the areas that we operate in to enable us to meet that demand and attain our aspirations for the future.

“Stirlin Group is largely known as a property development company – which it certainly still is – but we have also been successfully managing the construction of our own developments and projects for a variety of clients, developing a strong reputation over the years.

“It’s wonderful to have reached 15 years of contracting, and with a strong order book for this year, ambitious growth plans and our talented team, it’s a very exciting time for the business. I would like to thank the whole Stirlin Group team for their passion and commitment and to our valued clients who choose to work with us.”

Active projects for the contractor include a 10,000 office development for Duncan & Toplis in Louth, an industrial/office development at the Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) in Holbeach, and new phases added to commercial schemes at Kirk’s Yard in Branston and Leafbridge Business Park in Hykeham.

