Celebrating Excellence in Offsite

Launched in 2015, the Offsite Awards were certainly ahead of the ‘MMC’ curve. Last year the judges reported record entries and claimed the calibre of submissions revealed how far the industry has moved on in just eight years.

Taking centre stage on the evening of 19 September 2023, the Offsite Awards will once again be returning to the Coventry Building Society Arena, alongside OFFSITE EXPO – creating a dramatic climax to the first day.

The Offsite Awards celebrate excellence in precision building design and delivery. By recognising and rewarding outstanding examples of prefabrication and factory-based methods, these awards shine a spotlight on those who are leading the way in developing a more sustainable built environment.

The judge’s feedback offers not only plaudits but sometimes useful advice with comments ranging from: “This project articulates many benefits of offsite construction, the net zero ambition and sustainability targets met as a result should be highly commended.” To: “A strong submission which demonstrates carefully considered use of offsite technology but more robust evidence relating to carbon reduction would have increased scoring.”

Celebrating projects large and small, its technical innovation and performance details that catches the judge’s eye, together with strong supporting evidence and good images or visuals.

Entry Deadline – Friday 26 May 2023

If you have an outstanding project, product or person that is making transformational change in the way buildings are designed, engineered and constructed, now is the time to start planning for the 2023 awards. These awards represent an excellent opportunity to increase profile and credibility in the sector, generate media attention together with gaining accolades and acclaim from a judging panel that includes some of the offsite industry’s most respected figures.

Free to enter, there are 25 categories that cover every aspect of the industry from hybrid and modular technology to engineering and installation, ensuring that all phases of the offsite building process is celebrated.

The Offsite Awards submission platform is now open for entries with the final deadline confirmed as Friday 26 May. Finalists will be announced in July 2023, with the awards being presented alongside OFFSITE EXPO on the evening of the 19 September 2023. For more information and to enter go to www.offsiteawards.co.uk

