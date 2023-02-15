WernerCo announces continued support to No Falls Foundation

WernerCo, the world’s leading manufacturer of ladders and access equipment, announces its continued support to the No Falls Foundation and pledges its ongoing support of their initiatives to encourage safety and risk awareness when working at height.
After initially becoming a Gold Sponsor in 2021, WernerCo will continue its sponsorship of the charity, which is the first within the industry to offer advice and guidance to those working at height, including providing support to those who have been affected by falls from height.
When falls from height account for 38,000 non-fatal injuries to workers each year – 40% of which were made up of falls from ladders in 2022 – the No Falls Foundation’s work remains as vital as ever as it aims to provide a greater level of prevention and awareness for those working at height.
Justin White, Managing Director for WernerCo UK, said: “Our shared mission with the No Falls Foundation of raising awareness of the accident rates and educating users on working at height safety remains a priority for both organisations and in turn makes it an ideal charity for us to support.
“We look forward to our ongoing relationship and hope that our collaboration will continue to strive to make a difference to the number of incidents that are reported each year.”
Hannah Williams, Charity Manager of the No Falls Foundation, said: “We are delighted that WernerCo will be continuing their Gold Sponsorship of our Supporter Scheme.”
“It is thanks to commitment from such organisations that we are allowed to undertake a broad range of research, provide assistance to individuals in need and further our work in combatting falls from height. We look forward to continuing our partnership with WernerCo in 2023.”
WernerCo prides itself in providing safe work at height equipment that goes through rigorous testing and meets all latest safety standards. Its recent campaign, Stepping up to Ladder safety, was launched in 2022 in order to help professionals take proactive steps towards safe working practices, and offers a range of guides demonstrating how to use access equipment safely; how to choose the right ladder for the job; and practical training courses.
To find out more information on WernerCo’s range of access solutions, training available and Ladder Safety Guides, visit: www.wernerco.com/uk
For more information on the No Falls Foundation, please visit: https://nofallsfoundation.org
