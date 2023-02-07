Work now underway at Barnsley340 logistics site

Firethorn Trust, a leading commercial real estate investor and developer, has broken ground at Barnsley340 – a 24-acre logistics development in South Yorkshire.

The 340,300 sq ft logistics unit is being delivered by Glencar, a construction company specialising in industrial, logistics, distribution and manufacturing, and will be ready for occupation in Q3 2023.

Sitting within the established Gateway 36 development, Barnsley340 will offer increased connectivity across the Yorkshire region, located just a two minute drive from Junction 36 of the M1.

With a net-zero carbon construction, Barnsley340 will also boast BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC “A” ratings, with 15% rooflight coverage, 32 EV parking points and LED lighting featured throughout. A Photovoltaic ‘ready’ roof structure will also provide capabilities for 100% PV coverage.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn Trust, said: “Barnsley has become a highly sought after area for growing logistics businesses, and we are proud to be delivering another modern, market-leading scheme that will support economic growth, whilst improving connectivity across the region.

“Having formally marked the beginning of works on site with Glencar, we are now looking forward to unlocking the site’s full potential and swiftly bringing the project to completion.”

Also commenting on the project appointment, Pete Goodman, Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North, added: “Barnsley340 is the third high profile project appointment Glencar has received from Firethorn Trust in the last 12 months and we are absolutely delighted to once again be working in partnership.

“Observing at the breaking ground event, you can see the high quality nature in terms of how the site is being developed, with steels to rise out of the ground very soon. We very much look forward to working with the project team and delivering an outstanding result.”

With a best-in-class specification, BREEAM excellent target rating and delivered as net-zero in construction the development will deliver a prime logistics site that is built for the future and the varying needs of a broad range of occupiers.

Less than one mile from J36 of the M1, Barnsley340 fronts the Dearne Valley Parkway, providing direct motorway access to Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.

For more information, contact the scheme’s agents, Gent Visick and Knight Frank, or visit www.barnsley340.co.uk.

