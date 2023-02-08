Work begins on British Salt’s state-of-the-art warehouse

Building has started for a new warehouse for British Salt, the UK’s leading salt manufacturer and part of Tata Chemicals Europe.

Leading developer Stoford is delivering the 184,493 sq ft state-of-the-art warehouse in Middlewich, Cheshire, which will enable British Salt and Tata Chemicals Europe to store the high purity salt and sodium bicarbonate products manufactured at its three sites in the county.

A&H Construction has been appointed contractor to deliver the new warehouse, which is expected to be completed in August.

It is being built at British Salt’s existing manufacturing site and will support Tata Chemicals Europe’s existing operations, store products destined for the food and pharmaceutical markets and support its future business plans. It will also enable the business to streamline its packaging and supply chain operations.

Last year, Stoford signed a funding agreement with global alternative asset manager ICG to build the warehouse.

Edward Peel, Stoford director, said: “We’re pleased to have started work on this new facility for British Salt. It’s strategically important for the business, which has outlined its ambitious plans to invest in the region. It provides a key example of our ability to deliver occupier-led development and we’re looking forward to seeing the warehouse take shape over the next few months.”

Angus Vause, sales & marketing director of Tata Chemicals Europe, said: We are delighted that works have commenced on our new warehouse, which is a key part in the delivery of our future growth plans for the business in Cheshire and will enable British Salt and Tata Chemicals Europe to deliver enhanced customer service and supply chain excellence.”

Rachael Pittaway, from ICG, the global alternative asset manager that has signed a funding agreement with Stoford to construct the facility, added: “We are excited to work with Stoford and the iconic British Salt to build this best-in-class facility, and we look forward to collaborating together to find innovative solutions to further optimise and enhance the ESG credentials of the project.

“The crucial location of this site represents mission-critical investing at its purest, a strategic addition to our sale and leaseback fund.”

Stoford and British Salt were both advised by DTRE on the sale and Avison Young was the appointed planning consultant.

