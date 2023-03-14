Barhale secures place on £139M Thames Water framework

Thames Water has appointed Barhale to its newly-established framework for Waste Network Services.

The civil engineering and infrastructure specialist will provide reactive, planned and proactive maintenance services under the £139M Lot 5 of the framework which runs for a minimum of five years with an option to extend for a further three years.

Lot 5 covers high value proactive and reactive emergency repairs on both the gravity and pressurised wastewater network across the Thames Water Utilities operations area. It requires the provision of a range of activities including addressing acute customer problems such as blockages, flooding and pollutions; and working on subsequent follow-on work and scheduled maintenance, as set out under Thames Water Utilities’ planned programme.

Barhale will be joined by Cappagh Contractors, Clancy Docwra, J Browne, McAllister Bros and Morrison Utility Services on the framework.

Thames Water’s Network Operations Engineering Lead Jason Moran said: “Waste Network Services Lot 5 offers an important opportunity within Network Operations not just to strengthen our supply chain but also to harness industry experience from suppliers.

“Barhale’s emergency response team has already provided critical support to our front-line, tackling complex challenges whilst working collaboratively with our breadth of internal and external stakeholders.

“It’s an exciting time within operations, as we focus on innovation and delivery efficiency for the benefit of our customers.”

Barhale Director Phil Cull is pleased to extend the business’s relationship with Thames Water.

“We work closely with Thames across a number of frameworks and sites and have built up a fantastic operational understanding,” he said. “Through collaboration we have been able to deliver faster, more effectively and with less disruption to customers and these efficiency gains are key drivers of the how the Waste Network Services framework will be delivered.

“There is also an important emphasis on innovation – finding new, better value ways to deliver solutions and building long-term resilience into the network.”

