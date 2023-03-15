Contractors start work on the Lichfield Canal – see video…

Contractors, Onsite Central Limited, have started work on the Lichfield Canal at Darnford Moors Ecology Park.

Onsite Central Limited was the successful tenderer and was awarded the contract. This was as a result of grant funding totalling £116,200 being received from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and HS2’s Community and Environment Fund (CEF).

The funding is enabling Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) to make habitat improvements to the area, including putting the canal channel into water east of the liftbridge, to create an aquatic habitat.

LHCRT’s volunteers have already prepared the site and Bluetech Waterfront Solutions Ltd is overseeing the contract.

Carole Mills, Chair of LHCRT, said:

“This is an exciting time for the Trust as we look forward to seeing another section of the Lichfield Canal in water. This is all thanks to our volunteers successfully bidding for the funding from ERDF and HS2, and carrying out a huge amount of preparatory work to the area.”

Mark Hunt, Project Delivery Manager at Onsite Central, said:

“OnSite is delighted to be appointed by LHCRT on this prestigious project.

Delivering projects that have such a positive impact on the local community and the heritage of this significant asset is something we value highly as a business.

Works are progressing well and we look forward to seeing the benefit the work has brought to the public in due course.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals