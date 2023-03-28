Barings Secures Vanguard’s Entry To Manchester At Landmark Development

Barings Real Estate, one of the world’s largest diversified real estate investment managers, has leased the 7th floor of its Landmark office development in Manchester to Vanguard, one of the world’s leading investment companies.

The move represents the first office outside of London for the investment management firm, which has more than 900 staff across European offices.

The global investment management firm has signed a 10-year lease for the 14,013 sq ft 7th floor at Barings’ 180,000 sq ft Landmark office building on St Peter’s Square in Manchester.

Vanguard has been attracted to Manchester by the opportunity to access the exceptional pool of talent in the city, and to add additional operational capacity for its European business in an exciting new location, in one of its fastest growing markets.

With this latest letting, circa 70,000 sq ft has been leased at Landmark in recent weeks to Starling Bank, Santander UK, RSM and Xero with only 3 floors now remaining available.

Vanguard will join additional global occupiers HSBC UK, Allianz Insurance, Grant Thornton, JLL and social enterprise Change Please in the building.

Barings credits the success of its BREEAM Excellent and Wired Score Platinum development to the keen attention paid to technological infrastructure, sustainability, well-being and customer experience. Features such as contactless technologies enabling touch-free movement within the building, a dedicated cycle storage and maintenance hub, high-quality showers and changing facilities, electric car charging spaces and Amazon lockers for package delivery and returns all add to the world-class environment.

Ian Mayhew, Managing Director, UK Asset management at Barings, said: “To be the home of Vanguard’s first regional office is a huge coup and continues a very strong run of lettings at Landmark. We’ve worked really hard putting all the building blocks in place to provide an exceptional workspace and building experience. We are pleased this is being recognised by occupiers and we are continually evolving our offer to ensure that we are leading from the front.”

Sean Hagerty, Head of Europe, Vanguard said: “We are delighted to confirm we plan to expand our footprint in the UK, and open an office in Manchester. The office will allow access to a new talent pool, and help us serve investors across the UK and Europe.”

Leasing agents for Barings were CBRE and Colliers. Vanguard was advised by JLL.

