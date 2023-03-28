Significant Teesside Airport contract announced at opening of GMI Construction Group’s new Tees Valley office

GMI Construction Group has been awarded the contract to deliver the first industrial unit at Teesside Airport’s £200m business park.

The start on site was announced by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen as he officially opened the firm’s new North East headquarters in Stockton.

GMI will begin work early next month on the 25,000 sq. ft unit situated on the south side of the airport. Three further units are due to be constructed later as part of the first phase of development, including direct access from the A67.

Once fully operational, the business park is expected to create up to 4,400 jobs, and will be made up of logistics, distribution and industrial buildings.

Speaking at the official office opening at Cavendish House, Ben Houchen said: “Spades will be in the ground in a matter of weeks and the first unit should be up and running ready for business by the end of the year. Creating more jobs and bringing in rent to help us get our airport into profit.

“I’ve always said that whilst important, our airport is so much more than flights to Alicante, and this is just another example of how our airport is supporting local businesses and benefiting local people.”

“It’s great that GMI are growing and setting up new offices in Teesside creating good-quality, well-paid jobs for local people.

GMI, one of the largest independent construction firms in the North of England and the Midlands, initially established itself at Fusion Hive in Stockton in 2021, but quickly outgrew the space as its staff expanded in response to a pipeline of major projects.

Its 25-strong construction management team now occupies 5,200 sq. ft of space on the third floor of Cavendish House in Stockton, which the company itself built in 2002.

The Mayor also has a strong connection with the riverside building – having occupied the same space, along with the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA), prior to moving to new offices at the airport.

Gary Oates, appointed to the newly created position of Divisional Managing Director North East, in January, said the investment in Tees Valley and the wider region reflected the area’s significance to the business.

He said: “We chose the Tees Valley for our North East office because of the many exciting developments that seek to re-establish this area as an economic powerhouse and we are proud to have been selected to deliver the first unit of this prestigious Teesside Airport development.

“Moving to Cavendish House gives us the capacity to expand our headcount in the coming months and years as we respond to an ever-growing pipeline of work.

“I’d also like to thank Ben personally for making the decision to move the offices of the Mayor and TVCA to Teesside Airport and, in doing so, freeing up this fantastic space for a business that aims to be at the forefront of levelling up in this region.”

GMI Construction Group has forged strong links in the North East over many years, having built the 450,000 sq. ft Thorn Lighting factory at Spennymoor, and the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Advanced Manufacturing (CESAM), part of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) at East Boldon.

It is currently principal contractor on several high-profile North East projects, including 362,600 sq. ft of commercial units at Hillthorn Business Park, Washington, and the 650,000 sq. ft Connect warehouse and logistics scheme at the Integra 61 development, near Bowburn, Durham.

