Baxi Hydrogen Boilers to be used with World-First Project in Partnership with SGN and Fife Council

Baxi will be supplying its 100% hydrogen boilers for the H100 Fife Project, a world-first hydrogen-to-homes demonstration delivered through a partnership between gas distribution company SGN and Fife Council in cooperation with industry regulator Ofgem.

Baxi attended an event hosted by SGN on 8 March to mark the beginning of construction of the H100 Fife hydrogen homes demonstration facility. Due to open to the public this summer, the new facility will comprise two hydrogen show homes where visitors will be able to try out domestic hydrogen appliances, including Baxi’s 100% pure hydrogen boilers.

The H100 Fife project enables households in the Buckhaven and Denbeath areas of historic Methil on the south Fife coast, to opt-in to be supplied with hydrogen through a new network which is due to go live in 2024.

The scheme has already signed up over 300 householders who want to be part of the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world. Their participation will provide important behavioural and social evidence critical to help the UK decarbonise home heating. Green hydrogen will be supplied via the dedicated ORE Catapult 7MW wind turbine connected to an on-site electrolyser and storage facility. Modelling shows the turbine could provide the energy to produce enough hydrogen for up to 900 homes a year.

The H100 Fife Project is the latest in a line of hydrogen projects to benefit from Baxi’s involvement, with the leading heating specialist having already supplied its full hydrogen and 20% blend compatible boilers to residential projects such as HyDeploy, Hy4Heat, HyStreet, Northern Gas Network’s 100% Hydrogen Home near Gateshead.

In the commercial heating space, Baxi also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with H2GO Power to deliver the world-first commercial hydrogen boiler and demonstrate the technology’s potential to decarbonise multiple industries.

Karen Boswell, managing director of Baxi UK and Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be providing our 100% hydrogen boilers to another innovative, world-first demonstration project. It’s great to see the support for this project from the local community and hands-on involvement from Fife council and other important stakeholders in the area. With such projects, we can help the public, Government and wider heating industry to better understand the potential of hydrogen to provide safe and low-carbon heating in the future, alongside other options available today such as heat pumps, hybrid systems and heat networks.”

For more information, visit www.baxi.co.uk/about-us/the-future-of-heat

