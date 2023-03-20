Kirklees Council celebrates £5.6million funding boost to bring Marsden Mills back to life

During last weeks budget announcement, the government announced £5.6million of funding to redevelop Marsden Mills through the Levelling Up Fund (LUF).

In August last year, Kirklees Council submitted a bid for the LUF aimed at bringing Marsden Mills, a long-vacant historic mill complex in Marsden town centre, back into use. Despite news that the bid had been unsuccessful, the project is now able to go ahead thanks to the unexpected funding boost from government.

The plans include retaining parts of the mill’s façade, as a beautiful heritage piece, preserving the building’s history and personality. The remainder of the building will be partially demolished to create a new, improved building, which will support the town centre and local businesses.

Once completed, the new development will include commercial units and office space, with a potential for residential units on the upper floors – all surrounded by beautiful landscaping and an attractive new courtyard. The historic façade will remain a key feature.

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of the Council, said:

“I am pleased that the Marsden project has been given the funding it deserves. We knew when we submitted our Levelling Up Fund bids that the projects we put forward were strong ones. The fact that the government has approved another of those bids, alongside the successful bid for Batley town centre, goes to show that our vision for our towns is the right one. I look forward to seeing the work take shape.”

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, added:

“This project will boost the local economy in Marsden, allowing it to thrive. I am very pleased that we can move forward on this important scheme and know that the people of Marsden and beyond will benefit from having high quality facilities in the heart of the town.”

The plan is for the project to be led by private sector organisations with the support of the council. Alongside the £5.6million of funding announced through the LUF, a further £11.7million will be contributed by private sector partners.

