Calztec welcomes Lucy Marshall to the contracts management team

Calztec is pleased to announce Lucy Marshall has been appointed as a contracts manager. The new addition reflects the company’s exciting future growth plans.

Lucy has over 30 years of site experience within the construction industry managing a range of projects up to the value of £4million. She is a fully qualified Construction Site and Project Manager and holds and values her professional memberships with: IOSH, CIBSE and CIOB.

Before joining Calztec, Lucy was a visiting lecturer within the faculty of computing, engineering and the built environment at Birmingham City University, teaching and supporting the next generation to achieve their aspirations within the construction industry.

Speaking about the appointment, James Haslam, Calztec C.E.O, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lucy to the Project Management team. Her knowledge and experience, along with her background in accountancy, will be extremely valuable to our clients and supply chain. I am more than confident Lucy will help improve our project delivery across all our exciting, upcoming projects.”

