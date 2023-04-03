Bellway North East appoints new finance director

Bellway North East’s new finance director plans to help the division go from strength to strength as it builds new homes across the region.

Based at the housebuilder’s regional head office in Gateshead, Joward Martin has been appointed to manage the financial decisions of the division as it seeks to expand its portfolio of new housing developments across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.

The 43-year-old father-of-two, who lives in Newcastle, started as finance director for the North East division in October in 2022 after eight years with Bellway Group.

He said: “I will be responsible for managing the finances of the division which involves ensuring compliance with accounting standards and internal policies, cash management and the creation of a three-year business plan to help take us forward on a sound financial footing.

“It is a very challenging role but it is one that I am delighted to be able to take on to allow Bellway North East to expand its portfolio in the region and to continue building top quality homes.”

Joward, who hails from Leeds, has a degree in accountancy from Northumbria University in Newcastle and, after a number of accountancy roles, joined Bellway in 2014.

“I originally joined the company, based at its headquarters in Newcastle, in a brand new role as a Financial Planning and Analyst Accountant,” he said. “My job was to analyse data, both internal and external, and to report on trends and identify what the company was doing well and what it could be doing better.

“By the time I applied for my new role, I was leading a team of three senior accountants who worked closely with senior management across the business. It was a job I thoroughly enjoyed but when I was given the chance to take this promotion to the role of finance director at Bellway North East, it was an offer I could not refuse.”

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director at Bellway North East, said: “It is great to be able to welcome Joward on board with the team here at Gateshead. It is always gratifying to see an internal promotion such as this because it illustrates the career progression that is open to employees at Bellway and is just reward for Joward’s sterling work with the company so far.

“We anticipate that Joward’s years as an accountant with the company will enable him to bring that experience to bear in his new role, to ensure that Bellway North East remains on stable financial foundations and will make the right decisions to deliver greater success in the future.”

Bellway North East is currently building new homes across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east.

Details about careers at Bellway can be found at https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.

