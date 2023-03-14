Considerate Constructors Scheme appoints Amit Oberoi as Executive Chairman

Amit Oberoi has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Considerate Constructors Scheme – the organisation which works with the construction industry to improve its image – to help raise its standards and build public trust in construction.

Amit takes on this role with effect from 1 March 2023, having held the position of non-Executive Chairman from July 2022 and Board Director from January 2022.

Amit will lead the organisation on an interim basis, while the Board resumes the recruitment of a new Chief Executive.

Amit is a Global Risk Management Practitioner, with over 20 years cross-industry experience in leadership roles in construction, technology, management consulting and national authorities. Amit currently works as Chief Executive at yppah, a mental health technology organisation. He has previously worked for construction organisations including Lendlease and on large high profile infrastructure projects in locations across the UK, Middle East and Australia.

Amit commented: “I am excited to take on this role and to be able to put my knowledge and experience to work in developing the organisation.

“I will be guiding the efforts of the executive, upholding our values, and delivering a smooth transition to the new Chief Executive when we make this appointment.”

Graham Watts, Chief Executive of the Construction Industry Council and Considerate Constructors Scheme Board Director added:

“We welcome Amit to the position of Executive Chairman. His enthusiasm combined with first-hand industry experience will be a great asset for the Considerate Constructors Scheme and we look forward to working with him in this new capacity while the search for a new Chief Executive continues.”

Chief Executive of the Construction Products Association and Considerate Constructors Scheme Board Director Peter Caplehorn commented: “In his previous role as non-Executive Chairman and a Board Director of the Scheme, Amit has shown huge energy and enthusiasm in the work of the Considerate Constructors Scheme to raise standards and build public trust. We are delighted to have him in the position of Executive Chairman and see his obvious talents make even more positive impact going forwards for the organisation, the community and wider industry.”

