Siemens highlights commitment to training with new appointment

Siemens has made another investment in its training programme for the Cerberus PRO fire alarm system with the appointment of Justin Leeks as a new trainer.

Based out of the Siemens central training facility in Manchester, Justin brings a wealth of experience to the role having worked in the fire industry since 2006. This includes positions with a number of Siemens partners, most recently GBE Converge, a third Party (LPCB and BAFE) accredited designer, installer, commissioner and maintainer of fire protection systems.

Justin’s new title is Fire Product Trainer Cerberus PRO, drawing on his extensive experience of installing Cerberus PRO since 2011 which will be invaluable in training others on the Siemens open protocol, EN54-13 approved fire alarm system.

Justin comments “having worked with Cerberus PRO for many years, I appreciate just what an excellent system it is. One of the central features of the Siemens offering is a guarantee against false alarms through its ASA detector technology. While the technology itself is obviously a vital contributor to that promise, ensuring that systems are installed correctly is equally important. I look forward to working with Siemens partners, particularly in exploring many of the exciting opportunities that cloud connectivity brings and the benefits this offers in terms of installation, commissioning and ongoing maintenance through remote connectivity.”

Commenting on Justin’s appointment, Rob Yates, Siemens Head of Building Products Fire Safety in the UK and Ireland, said – “we are delighted to welcome Justin to the team and to have somebody who brings such experience, knowledge and expertise to the role. Training has always been an important focus in our relationships with our partners, whether it is online or face-to-face. We are constantly looking at our training programmes to make them more customer-focused, ensuring that the full benefits of the Cerberus PRO system can be realised.”

